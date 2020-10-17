Kelly Clarkson Mocks Blake Shelton For Being A Child Pageant Contestant

Blake Shelton pays a visit to Monday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, where he’s asked to recall his first-ever public performance.

In a sneak peek of the interview, Shelton recalls his mother entering him in pageants “so I could sing in the talent portion. But then you would also have to do the evening wear…”

“I gotta be honest,” host Kelly Clarkson interjects, “I knew you were gonna answer with this and I just wanted to hear you talk about pageants.”

“You’re such an a**hole,” Shelton quips of his fellow “Voice” coach while she cackles in glee.

Looking back on his pageant performances, Shelton recalls his two song specialties were “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Segar and Ted Nugent’s raunchy “Cat Scratch Fever”, which he admitted “didn’t go over very well with the soccer moms in the audience.”

“Did your evening wear end up helping you win though?” Clarkson deadpans before breaking out into giggles.

Later, Shelton gets revenge on Clarkson when he gives her a gift: a “wall of champions” listing all the various celebrities who have managed to beat Clarkson in games on her show.

“This is BS,” Clarkson complains, with Shelton gesturing to a blank part on the wall. “I left an area here for when I beat you at something today, because we gotta play a game before I get out of here.”