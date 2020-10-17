Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Pose For New Photo To Mark Time 100 Talks Special

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look relaxed and at home in a new photo released to mark their Time 100 Talks special.

In the black-and-=white photo taken by photographer Matt Sayles, Meghan sits in a chair, looking down with a big smile on her face while Prince Harry sits on the arm of the chair, looking towards the camera.

The photo was published during the announcement of their virtual conversation, “Engineering a Better World”, in which a variety of special guests will discuss building better online communities that are “trustworthy, safer and more equitable”.

In the photo, Meghan is wearing an all-gold Cartier Tank watch that is believed to have belonged to Princess Diana. Meghan does already own the two-toned version of the watch, which she gifted to herself when “Suits” got picked up for season three.

She had the watch engraved “To M.M From M.M” on the back and has said she plans “to give it to my daughter one day”.

Diana’s jewellery collection was split between Prince Harry and Prince William, including the watch, which was given to Diana on her 21st birthday.

Meghan has worn other pieces of Diana’s collection in the past, including her butterfly earrings, gold bracelet and her aquamarine ring.

The special is set to debut Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET on Time.com and its social media platforms.