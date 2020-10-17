Kelly Clarkson Covers La Roux’s ‘Bulletproof’

There is nothing that Kelly Clarkson can’t sing.

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host wowed once again during Kellyoke as she belted out “Bulletproof” by La Roux.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Mocks Blake Shelton For Being A Child Pageant Contestant

Clarkson was also sporting her eye patch after hurting it.

“I’m sorry I look like a pirate. I hurt my eye and I have to wear it, so it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today,” Clarkson joked earlier in the week to guest Common. “I think I’m just going to make it my thing.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Recalls The Time She Signed An Autograph As Carrie Underwood

She later told “California Live“, “Maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like ‘Hitch’, you know that movie?” referencing Will Smith’s swollen eye from an allergic reaction.

“When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had to shoot ‘The Voice’, a full day for, I think it was Battle Realities, in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin.”