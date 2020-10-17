Matthew McConaughey Reveals That His Dad Died From A Heart Attack While Having Sex

Matthew McConaughey has addressed his father, James’, cause of death, after passing away in 1992.

During an interview about his new memoir Greenlights, McConaughey said that his dad predicted how he would die–in the bedroom.

“I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed,” he recalled in the People cover story.

James and his mom, Kay, had an on-and-off relationship.

“They were, at times, violent,” he added. “As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, McConaughey revealed that the term “McConaissance,” used to describe the revamp of his career from rom-com to Oscar winner, was actually coined by him.

He pretended that someone else told him the term while slipping it to a journalist in an interview.

Greenlights will go on sale on Oct. 20.