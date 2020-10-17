Eva Mendes Jokes That Raising Kids Is Like Running A Hotel With ‘Angry And Bossy’ Guests

Eva Mendes was unusually open about her private life during a new interview.

As the McHappy Day ambassador for Australia’s Ronald McDonald House Charities, the actress spoke about her partner Ryan Gosling, their daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, racism and more.

Speaking to the Syndey Morning Herald, Mendes talked about what it is like to be a parent during the pandemic.

“Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” she joked during a phone interview. “We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!”

RELATED: Eva Mendes Says She’s Happy Being ‘Home With My Man’

All jokes aside, the “Training Day” actress said they do “remind ourselves that these are the good times, because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now.”

Mendes now holds an impressive resume but said that after appearing in a few music videos in her early career, she realized how little diversity was in Hollywood.

“There was a commercial casting director who’d let me audition for commercials and kept bringing me in for callback. One day, after a year of never booking a job, I said, ‘Okay, tell me what I need to change so I can get cast?’ ” she recalled. “She said, ‘Honey, it’s just your look. You’re too ethnic, so you’re never going to be the face of any American product.’”

Thankfully, she didn’t listen to those ill-comments and went on to become the first minority actress to be a lead in a rom-com with “Hitch”.

“I have fond memories of that moment now, because that woman actually provided me with the fuel I needed, so I used it as a challenge, to give me that fire or extra kick I needed to break through,” Mendes said.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York & Company

RELATED: Eva Mendes Gets A Makeover From Her Daughters: See Her Colourful Contour And Bright Blue Eyeshadow

Mendes stepped back from acting after her daughters were born but notes her “ambition is coming back.”

“I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children,” she said.

Adding, “I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them – and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realise how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice. I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back.”

RELATED: Eva Mendes Shares ‘Honest’ Answer To Fan Questions About Ryan Gosling’s Parenting

Mendes’ brother, Juan Carlos Mendez, 53, died with she was pregnant with Amada, something she still has a hard time talking about. A few months later, Gosling dedicated his Golden Globe for Best Actor to him.

“I was home feeding our six-month-old baby and couldn’t even be there that night,” Mendes said of watching the show from home. “I was in the other room when my sister started screaming for me to come in and she was crying, so we rewound and watched and it was such a beautiful, surreal moment, especially for my family to hear Ryan say my brother’s name.”