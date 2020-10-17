U.K. Man Gets A ‘Hello’ From Sophia Bush, Kathy Griffin And More After Tweeting He Is ‘Feeling Rock Bottom’

When a U.K. man reached out on Twitter, asking for a simple “hello” after he felt like he hit “rock bottom”, he encountered an enormous response from around the world.

On Friday, Edmund O’Leary tweeted, “I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you.”

Nearly 24 hours later, the tweet had over 254k likes, 11k retweets, almost 4,000 quotes and over 87k comments. Many of those comments coming from celebrities.

Sophia Bush wrote, “Hello Edmund! We don’t know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense.”

Adding, Just remember that it’s a relay; we can all share the baton. You’re not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them. Sending [love].”

While Kathy Griffin said, “Hi Edmund! It’s a crazy world, buddy. You can lean on us. Thanks for reaching out.”

And the list didn’t stop there, check out more response below, many of which included pictures of their pets.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

