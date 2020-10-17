U.K. Man Gets A ‘Hello’ From Sophia Bush, Kathy Griffin And More After Tweeting He Is ‘Feeling Rock Bottom’

When a U.K. man reached out on Twitter, asking for a simple “hello” after he felt like he hit “rock bottom”, he encountered an enormous response from around the world.

On Friday, Edmund O’Leary tweeted, “I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you.”

Nearly 24 hours later, the tweet had over 254k likes, 11k retweets, almost 4,000 quotes and over 87k comments. Many of those comments coming from celebrities.

I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you. — Edmund O'Leary (@emerald1910) October 16, 2020

Sophia Bush wrote, “Hello Edmund! We don’t know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense.”

Adding, Just remember that it’s a relay; we can all share the baton. You’re not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them. Sending [love].”

RELATED: Juice WRLD’s Mom Carmela Wallace Pens World Mental Health Day Letter: ‘There Is Help’

Hello Edmund! We don’t know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense. Just remember that it’s a relay; we can all share the baton. You’re not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them. Sending ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 17, 2020

While Kathy Griffin said, “Hi Edmund! It’s a crazy world, buddy. You can lean on us. Thanks for reaching out.”

Hi Edmund! It’s a crazy world, buddy. You can lean on us. Thanks for reaching out. ❤️ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 17, 2020

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Admits Fitness Routine With Kids Helps Her Mental Health During Pandemic

And the list didn’t stop there, check out more response below, many of which included pictures of their pets.

Hey Edmund, from Canada 🇨🇦 https://t.co/zKLta1J3d7 — Sangita Patel (@sangita_patel) October 17, 2020

sending a hug! 🤍 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 17, 2020

My dogs say hi 💞 pic.twitter.com/LCvui9AvtV — kristen VOTE johnston (@thekjohnston) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund , I wanted to send you all my love & remind you that you are not alone.There are thousands, millions of us who are thinking of you right now and if you feel down do not hesitate to reach out to us, to me. Hope to hear from you soon. You are loved, you are not alone❤️ — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund. I bought my mom two kittens after her beloved cat of 19 years died. Here’s one of them, Lulu, playing. Things get better. They always do. pic.twitter.com/RK7ybWIWQk — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund! Wanted to share this video I filmed of elephants in Kenya. If you ever want to chat my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/Fe7dlBkotk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2020

Hey Edmund, hello from Edinburgh. Injecting some floof into your timeline.

It's ok if you're feeling down, and I hope the warm wishes from folks has lifted you a little this weekend. pic.twitter.com/IWP3xKal9U — Theo Priestley (@tprstly) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund! I hope you’re feeling better! ❤️ — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) October 17, 2020

Hey man… I know exactly how it feels. It’s not easy but always remember “ after hardship comes ease”.. might not feel like it now but take things one step at a time — Nabil Abdulrashid (@Nabilu) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund, from me and Bailey. Asking for help can be the hardest thing in the world. But help is out there, you know that. And hopefully all the lovely tweets you’ve had today will have lifted you up a little. pic.twitter.com/AMFTjizcvD — Rebecca Front (@RebeccaFront) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund! Sending you love and puppy cuddles from these two: pic.twitter.com/COttp8T1dm — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) October 17, 2020

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.