Chrishell Stause Is Ready To ‘Venture Out’ Into The Dating World After ‘DWTS’

Chrishell Stause’s very public divorce for Justin Hartley was nearly a year ago and the “Selling Sunset” star is ready to get back on the market.

While Stause is wanting to “venture out”, she doesn’t want dating to get in the way of the Mirrorball trophy on “Dancing With The Stars”.

Speaking on “The Tamron Hall Show” Stause said, “I’m not dating [right now]. You know, I’m really busy. I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries.”

But joked that it doesn’t mean she wants to go home yet.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to as soon as it’s over, but hopefully people will vote so it won’t be right away,” she continued. “I’m going to venture out once I’m done with this.”

Adding, You know, Tamron, what it really is. I’m just waiting to get my dancer body on and then I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I’m ready!'”

The “This Is Us” star filed for divorce from Stause in Nov. 2019.

Their divorce played out during season 3 of “Selling Sunset” to which Stause revealed, “I found out because he texted me that we were filed.”

Then referencing the news breaking everywhere, she added, “45 minutes later, the world knew.”

Stause hasn’t publically date since, but Hartley has been linked to his former”Young & The Restless” costar Sofia Pernas. Although, they have not confirmed their relationship.

“The Tamron Hall Show” airs weekdays on Global.