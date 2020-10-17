Sacha Baron Cohen Details The ‘Hardest Thing’ About Filming ‘Borat 2’

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for fully dedicating himself to his projects and “Borat 2” is no exception.

While speaking to The New York Times, Cohen spoke of what the “hardest thing” about the sequel was. The film is officially titled, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”.

“The hardest thing I had to do was, I lived in character for five days in this lockdown house,” Cohen told the publication. “I was waking up, having breakfast, lunch, dinner, going to sleep as Borat when I lived in a house with these two conspiracy theorists. You can’t have a moment out of character.”

The film follows unsuspecting people who interact with Cohen/Borat as he returns to America to marry off his daughter to someone “close to the throne” of the Oval Office.

Cohen expanded on the one anticipated scene where he crashes Mike Pence’s engagement dressed as Donald Trump, which can be glimpsed in the trailer up top.

“Obviously, I’m wearing a fat suit,” Cohen said. “Security was there to check everyone’s bodies going through. Bear in mind, I spent five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing my face into Trump’s face…I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room. We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security.”

“Borat 2” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.