Donald Trump’s Dancing Gets Compared To Elaine’s Moves On ‘Seinfeld’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ “Seinfeld” character Elaine Benes’ dancing was historically known as some of the worst dancing to ever be witnessed. That was until Donald Trump stepped on stage during a rally.

On Saturday night, a video of Trump dancing to “Let Me See Your Hips Swing” by Savage went viral. And in the words of George Costanza, “It’s more like a full-body dry heave set to music.”

Louis-Dreyfus, an active political campaigner, has yet to comment on the video but it is no surprise that Twitter has a lot to say about the moves.

This is worse than Elaine Benes https://t.co/Oh3HxMDVhB — 𝘌𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘴 𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘧𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘴 (@EliasToufexis) October 17, 2020

We all owe Elaine an apology pic.twitter.com/pTtul1VNw1 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 18, 2020

Not to denigrate the incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine, but at least she was acting 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CBb0cEBRTs — mjn (@mjn04610194) October 18, 2020

🍊🤡 makes Elaine Benes from Seinfeld look good! pic.twitter.com/HhEeLA9qI6 — Scott Uhl (@ScottUhlTX) October 17, 2020

@OfficialJLD he makes Elaine look like Fred Astaire. — Scott Patterson (@therealsc0ttyp) October 18, 2020

Remember how they called Elaine’s dancing, “little kicks,” on Seinfeld?

Trump does , “little fists.” — Sandy Bury – In absentia ducatus 🌵🌴 (@bury_sandra) October 18, 2020

OMG TRUMP DANCING IS SOOO ELAINE FROM SEINFELD. https://t.co/JZQLbrMjJ3 — Touré (@Toure) October 18, 2020