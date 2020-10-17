Donald Trump’s Dancing Gets Compared To Elaine’s Moves On ‘Seinfeld’

By Jamie Samhan.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ “Seinfeld” character Elaine Benes’ dancing was historically known as some of the worst dancing to ever be witnessed. That was until Donald Trump stepped on stage during a rally.

On Saturday night, a video of Trump dancing to “Let Me See Your Hips Swing” by Savage went viral. And in the words of George Costanza, “It’s more like a full-body dry heave set to music.”

Louis-Dreyfus, an active political campaigner, has yet to comment on the video but it is no surprise that Twitter has a lot to say about the moves.

