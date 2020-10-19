Julia Louis-Dreyfus Mocks Donald Trump’s Dancing After Being Compared To Elaine’s Moves On ‘Seinfeld’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ “Seinfeld” character Elaine Benes was notorious for some of the worst dancing to ever be witnessed. However, that was before Donald Trump decided to bust a few moves onstage during a rally.

On Saturday night, a video of Trump dancing to “Let Me See Your Hips Swing” by Savage went viral. And in the words of George Costanza, “It’s more like a full-body dry heave set to music.”

Seeing a video comparing Trump’s dance style to Elaine’s, Louis-Dreyfus herself tweeted, joking that the U.S. president has now stolen from both “Seinfeld” and her more recent comedy “Veep”.

First he stole all of Veep. Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld. Melania deserves an Emmy for acting like she’s attracted to THIS. https://t.co/tAeQEK7LPh — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 19, 2020

Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about Trump’s Elaine-like moves.

This is worse than Elaine Benes https://t.co/Oh3HxMDVhB — 𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚜 𝚝𝚘𝚞𝚏𝚎𝚡𝚒𝚜 (@EliasToufexis) October 17, 2020

We all owe Elaine an apology pic.twitter.com/pTtul1VNw1 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 18, 2020

Not to denigrate the incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine, but at least she was acting 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CBb0cEBRTs — mjn (@mjn04610194) October 18, 2020

🍊🤡 makes Elaine Benes from Seinfeld look good! pic.twitter.com/HhEeLA9qI6 — Scott Uhl (@ScottUhlTX) October 17, 2020

@OfficialJLD he makes Elaine look like Fred Astaire. — Scott Patterson (@therealsc0ttyp) October 18, 2020

Remember how they called Elaine’s dancing, “little kicks,” on Seinfeld?

Trump does , “little fists.” — Sandy Bury – In absentia ducatus 🌵🌴 (@bury_sandra) October 18, 2020

OMG TRUMP DANCING IS SOOO ELAINE FROM SEINFELD. https://t.co/JZQLbrMjJ3 — Touré (@Toure) October 18, 2020