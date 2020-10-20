Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Mock Donald Trump’s Benes-esque Dancing

By Jamie Samhan.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ “Seinfeld” character Elaine Benes was notorious for some of the worst dancing to ever be witnessed. However, that was before Donald Trump decided to bust a few moves onstage during a rally.

On Saturday night, a video of Trump dancing to “Let Me See Your Hips Swing” by Savage went viral. And in the words of George Costanza, “It’s more like a full-body dry heave set to music.”

Seeing a video comparing Trump’s dance style to Elaine’s, Louis-Dreyfus herself tweeted, joking that the U.S. president has now stolen from both “Seinfeld” and her more recent comedy “Veep”.

Dreyfus’s “Seinfeld” co-star also commented:

And, of course, Global’s “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had to chime in.

“He makes the inflatable tube man look like Fred Astaire!” Colbert mocked. “I’ve seen more rhythmic movement from a potato rolling around in the backseat of my car!”

“How do you mess up dancing to ‘YMCA’?” he wondered. “It comes with instructions!”

Twitter also had a lot to say about Trump’s Elaine-like moves.

 

