Michael B. Jordan Will Help Create ‘New Universe’ Of Black Superheroes With DC

Michael B. Jordan took a dive into the Marvel Universe with “Black Panther” but now he is focusing on helping DC create a “new universe” of Black superheroes.

Jordan will start with “Static Shock” as a producer, the feature project was first announced in August during DC FanDome.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centred around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” said Jordan in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

Outlier Society, his Warner Bros. based company, will be behind the movie with hopes for a multi-platform franchise.

Static first came onto the scene in 1993’s self-titled Milestone Comic. Milestone was founded by Black writers and creators to make comics more inclusive. The company has since been shut down.