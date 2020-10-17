Julianne Moore Says ‘No One Has Approached’ Her About Joining ‘Jurassic World’

Lots of cast members have returned for “Jurassic Park” sequels, but Julianne Moore is not among those.

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern have all returned in some fashion after the original, and will take on main roles in the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion”. Moore, however, said she hasn’t been asked back since “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”.

In an interview with Collider, Moore said “of course” she would reprise her character, Sarah Harding.

“Yeah, Sarah Harding. Maybe she’s not done yet. I don’t know,” she said when asked if she has been approached or even has any interest. “But no one has approached me. That’s okay! But if they did? Yeah, sure! Of course, of course!”

The newest entry to the franchise is currently filming so maybe there is still hope of slipping Moore in. ET Canada’s Roz Weston, Graeme O’Neil and Keshia Chante previously chatted about if there could be a chance of a “secret cameo” featuring Moore.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is expected to be released on June 10, 2022, after being pushed back from the original date of June 11, 2021.