‘X Factor’ Winner Dalton Harris Comes Out As Pansexual In Emotional Twitter Thread

Dalton Harris is known to U.K. television viewers as winner of the 15th season of “The X Factor” back in 2018.

This weekend, the Jamaican singer opened up to his followers on Twitter, revealing he’s been struggling with suicidal thoughts after the end of a relationship, while also seemingly coming out as pansexual.

“I had a deep realization last night. The only reason I didn’t take my life today is because I spoke with GOD and I decided to make the biggest change ai will ever make in my life. I want to live my life not running away from pain inflicted on me@or the pain I inflict on anyone,” he wrote.

“I want to be happy and truly smile. I ended a relationship that was the beat thing that happened to me and that taught me so many things. Taught me that I am valuable and that I matter and deserve love. Thank you Ayose. I will love you forever. I want to experience live and be honest with myself and everyone around me in my intentions. Not hide or mask feelings and or flaws. Not judge myself. Not abuse myself and or anyone else. I am thankful for my family and everyone who is around me,” he continued.

“Today I am deciding to change my life. And live better. And sharing this is the first step because it was hard,” he wrote.

“For the ppl thinking someone sharing their experience with suicide n choosing to fight n live is abt attention, It’s sad tht we hv become so heartless and into social media that we can continue to destroy someone already destroyed,” Harris continued. “But I will use my life as a lesson. For others,” he continued.

“Thank you for everything. I am growing. Opinions don’t matter anymore, but you are welcomed to wasting yours.⁣ To anyone that struggles. I will be sharing how to get help in a few days. I will take a break to focus on my recovery and healing and be with the people who love me. ⁣Privacy and honesty are different things and no one is entitled to ME. I will never ask for acceptance from anyone that struggles to accept me in the slightest bit. That is done and over with.⁣ Lastly, ⁣To the boys with fragile egos, I am a TOP to you and your girlfriend. Or non-binary partner. 🤷🏾‍♂️,” he wrote on Instagram.

Harris also appeared to come out as pansexual, tweeting an image of a pansexual pride flag.

“SO the term ‘Pansexual’ was googled a record amount of times in Jamaica. Always gd to help educate & spread awareness & acceptance. I am overwhelmed by the love. For those that experience similar challenges and reached out. Hang in there. It all leads back to LOVE,” he added.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.