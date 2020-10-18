Issa Rae Scours Toronto On ‘Drake Watch’ For Canada-Mocking ‘SNL’ Sketch

This weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live” targeted Canada with a sketch featuring CBC’s “Bonjour Hi!”

The French-Canadian morning news show airs live from Montreal, a city that co-host Jean-Lawrence (Bowen Yang) describes as offering “the best parts of Canada and the worst parts of France.”

After offering a “hot take” on a parliamentary resolution for a guaranteed universal basic income, it was time to check in with Toronto correspondent Awa Sene (“SNL” host Issa Rae) for the weekly segment “Drake Watch”, in which she hunts the city in search of the “God’s Plan” rapper.

Sadly, she had no Drake sightings to report, although she thought she had caught a glimpse until realizing “it was just my friend Etienne, who looks a lot like Drake.”

She also reported another close call when she saw a man in a wheelchair, until she remembered “Drake was only in a wheelchair for pretend show ‘Degrassi’.”

After the “Drake Watch” segment ended, Awa Sene returned with some breaking news from atop the CN Tower, a location she believes Drake frequents based on the cover of his album Views. Her breaking report: “Drake is not here.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.