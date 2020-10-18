Kirstie Alley Tweets Support Of Trump & Sends ‘Cheers’ Predecessor Shelley Long Trending On Twitter

Kirstie Alley took to social media to express her support of President Donald Trump, and found herself widely ridiculed.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” the actress wrote on Twitter. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Alley was quickly criticized for her tweet. Among those to comment was Judd Apatow, who made an unfavourable comparison between her and Shelley Long, whom she replaced on “Cheers”.

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

Apatow’s comment quickly gained steam, leading #ShelleyLong to start trending on Twitter as numerous people slammed Alley and praised Long, including Danny Zuker, exec producer on “Modern Family” (on which Long recurred as mother of the Pritchards).

Breaking: Shelley Long quitting is no longer dumbest decision made by a “Cheers” actor. 🏆 https://t.co/T5cZL5BJFh — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 18, 2020

Omg. Danny! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) October 18, 2020

Shelly Long being replaced by Kirstie Alley is like Barack Obama being replaced by donald trump — A Woman of a Certain Age ❤️🤍💙 (@LeslieEsc) October 18, 2020

Are you currently working, yea didn’t think so. Irrelevant once again, p.s. Shelly Long was better — Daisy (@daisy8857) October 18, 2020

Shelley Long over Kirstie Alley any day. pic.twitter.com/RW1qguiggN — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) October 18, 2020

thinking about the time kirstie alley blocked me for replying "shelley long would simply never" to one of her batshit tweets — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) October 18, 2020

Kirstie Alley's only talent is making us all really miss Shelley Long…#BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica https://t.co/rLXrICkO7j — Jeffrey K. Walker (@JkwalkerAuthor) October 18, 2020

Comparing Kirstie Alley to Shelley Long is ridiculous. There’s no comparison. Shelley Long is a national treasure. Kirstie Alley is on Twitter. — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) October 18, 2020

Shelley Long is trending? Oh no, is she ok? Oh, she's fine. It's just because Kirstie Alley has gone full Qanon. Stop scaring me twitter. — Jamie. The official doodle of ANTIFA™🇨🇦🌍🏳️‍🌈 (@Fryman401) October 18, 2020

I would call for all us to cancel Kirstie Alley but that would require us all going to thrift stores to find VHS copies of “Look Who’s Talking” and then burning them. https://t.co/pQNUUZR9sw — Stephen Crockett Jr. (@SACrockettJr) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, “Billy on the Street” star Billy Eichner had a question about a different “Cheers” star — and “Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson had an answer.

Do we know who GEORGE WENDT is voting for? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 18, 2020