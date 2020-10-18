Kirstie Alley Tweets Support Of Trump & Sends ‘Cheers’ Predecessor Shelley Long Trending On Twitter

By Brent Furdyk.

Kirstie Alley took to social media to express her support of President Donald Trump, and found herself widely ridiculed.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” the actress wrote on Twitter. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

Alley was quickly criticized for her tweet. Among those to comment was Judd Apatow, who made an unfavourable comparison between her and Shelley Long, whom she replaced on “Cheers”.

Apatow’s comment quickly gained steam, leading #ShelleyLong to start trending on Twitter as numerous people slammed Alley and praised Long, including Danny Zuker, exec producer on “Modern Family” (on which Long recurred as mother of the Pritchards).

Meanwhile, “Billy on the Street” star Billy Eichner had a question about a different “Cheers” star — and “Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson had an answer.

