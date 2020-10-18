Miley Cyrus Covers The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ For Save Our Stages Festival

Miley Cyrus demonstrated her support of live music by participating in the Save Our Stages Festival, a three-day virtual event organized by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to raise funds for independent live-music venues that have been shut down due to the pandemic.

Cyrus appeared onstage at L.A.’s famed Whiskey a Go-Go for a three-song set, including a blistering cover of The Cranberries’ 1993 hit “Zombie”. In addition, she also performed another cover, The Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry”, as well as her own “Midnight Sky”.

On Saturday, #SOSFest also featured exclusive sets from an array of other artists, including Foo Fighters and Phoebe Bridgers at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Brittany Howard at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, The Roots at New York’s Apollo Theatre and more.

On Sunday, performers are scheduled to include Dave Matthews, the Lumineers, Black Pumas, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

NIVA was founded at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, and now represents more than 2,800 members throughout the U.S.

These independent venues and promoters were the first to shut down and will be the last to fully reopen; with that in mind, NIVA’s mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters and festivals throughout the U.S.