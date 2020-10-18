Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Recalling Paris Robbery In Letterman Interview

Kim Kardashian is one of the guests in the new season of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, and she becomes emotional as she opens up about a particularly traumatic incident in her life, when she was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

According to Kardashian, as soon as she realized there were intruders about to enter her room, she felt “immediate panic” overtake her. “I knew someone was there, like, someone was there to get me. You feel it,” she told Letterman, as reported by Us Weekly.

Revisiting the moment when one of the robbers grabbed her, she broke into tears.

“I was like, ‘Okay, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself,’” she told Letterman. “So, I did and then — I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before — and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes.”

In addition to fearing for her own life, she also feared for her sister. “I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, she’s gonna come home and I’m gonna be dead in the room and she’s gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life,” she said.

Admitting she became “really paranoid” for about a year after the robbery, she insisted that she’s just fine now.

“Besides that little cry session, I’m totally fine,” she said. “I really am. I remember calling all my sisters from the car, we were on a conference call. I’m like, ‘Guys, thank God that was me. I’m very mentally strong and that would have f**ked all of your lives up for the rest of your life.’”

During the conversation, reported the Daily Beast, Letterman asked Kardashian about her controversial visit to the White House, when she convinced President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Johnson.

“Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies,” Kardashian said.

“I’m grateful for what you’re doing, but it doesn’t make me feel any better about the current administration,” Letterman said, with Kardashian replying, “I understand that.”

She also admitted that she was well aware of the criticism she would receive by visiting the White House.

“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,’” Kardashian said, but said she was willing to take the hit if it meant gaining freedom for people who would otherwise spend the rest of their lives in prison.

“But see, your good work is overwhelming,” Letterman told her. “It’s a positive force that diminishes what I consider to be unacceptable behaviour by the president.”

The third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 21.