George Clooney Recalls Friendship With Paul Newman, Reveals He Almost Played Him As A Young Man In ‘The Notebook’

George Clooney gave a virtual interview for the BFI London Film Festival, promoting his upcoming Netflix movie “The Midnight Sky”.

During the expansive conversation, reports Deadline, Clooney shared a story about how he became friendly with Paul Newman toward the end of the screen icon’s life.

“We were going to do ‘The Notebook’ together,” Clooney revealed. “Basically, I was going to play him as a young man, and it was funny. We met and said, ‘This is it. It’s going to be great.’”

RELATED: George Clooney Was Once Given A Tour Of ‘Big Brother’

However, Clooney eventually got cold feet when he went home and watched several of Newman’s movies.

“He’s one of the handsomest guys you’ve ever seen,” Clooney recalled. “We met up [again] and I said, ‘I can’t play you. I don’t look anything like you. This is insane.’ We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together, [but] it ended up being not the right thing for us to do.”

Clooney also remembered Newman’s sharp sense of humour.

“We had a very funny relationship, late in life for him,” said Clooney.

RELATED: George Clooney Warned Ben Affleck About Playing Batman: ‘Don’t Do It’

“I directed a movie that just completely bombed called ‘Leatherheads’. [Newman] was still racing at the time, and raced a car, and crashed it,” Clooney added. “So, he took a photo of ‘Leatherheads’ and superimposed it on the crashed car, and said, ‘I was driving your car in the race.’”