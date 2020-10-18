Adele To Host ‘SNL’, Admits She’s ‘So Excited’ And ‘Absolutely Terrified’

Adele will be showcasing a whole new side of herself when she hosts the Oct. 24 edition of “Saturday Night Live”.

Joined by musical guest H.E.R., this will mark the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s debut as “SNL” host, following two earlier appearances on the musical stage.

“Bloooooody hellllll,” she wrote on Instagram after the news was revealed.

“I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” she admitted.

“My first ever hosting gig and for ‘SNL’ of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a standalone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” she added.

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election… which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” she continued, adding that she is ” besides [sic] myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week.”

Watch Adele make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.