Dwayne Johnson Sends Tequila To 101-Year-Old Fan For Her Birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s biggest fan just celebrated her 101st birthday with some help from the star.

Grandma Grover was gifted Johnson’s Teremana Tequila and a handwritten note to mark the milestone day.

“Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it’s not time to do shots,” joked Johnson on Instagram.

He added, “Happiest of birthdays – what an amazing and blessed life 🙏🏾 Enjoy your mana, Marie!”

Last year, ahead of Grover’s 100th birthday, Jamie Klingler tweeted the wrestler turned actor, asking him if he would help celebrate.

“She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is,” Klingler wrote.

Johnson was more than happy to join in the fun and sent a special video to Grover.

Klinger shared Grover’s heartwarming reaction later on Twitter.

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

Can’t wait to see how she celebrates next year.