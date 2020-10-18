Rob Riggle’s Wife Files For Divorce After 21 Years Of Marriage

Comedian Rob Riggle’s wife, Tiffany Riggle, has filed divorce papers to end their 21-year marriage.

TMZ reports that Tiffany, who married the “Holey Moley” star in 1999, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce in legal documents filed on Oct. 5, which lists May 2, 2020 as the date of separation.

She is seeking joint custody of their two children, aged 16 and 12, and is seeking spousal support.

In terms of divvying up assets, she’s asking that a car wash purchased in 2014 be considered a separate property, while “community property” includes two houses, several bank accounts, and interest in vodka and whiskey companies.

In addition to his role as commentator on “Holey Moley”, Riggle is also resident comedian/prognosticator on Fox’s NFL Sunday pregame show, and is a member of the voice cast of new Netflix animated series “Hoops”.