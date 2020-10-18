Kim Kardashian Makes More From Posting On Social Media Than ‘A Whole Season’ Of ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian rose to fame on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” but that isn’t her primary source of income.

While on David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, Kardashian revealed that she makes more from paid posts on Instagram than one season of the “KUWTK”.

“We would not be who we are today without ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and that’s why we continue to share our lives,” the mom of four said. “Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

TMZ did the math, estimating that after the money is split between the cast members and Kris Jenner takes her 10 per cent cut as their manager, each member of the family earned amount $4.5 million a season in 2017.

Letterman also questioned Kardashian about whether she or husband Kanye West makes more money.

“Him, probably,” Kardashian responded. “We’re exactly even [in earnings]. We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I’m really grateful.”

Forbes puts West as a billionaire with about $1.3 billion net worth, while Kardashian comes in at $780 million. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, was at billionaire status but is now sitting around $700 million due to a decrease in sales from Kylie Cosmetics during the pandemic.

During Kardashian’s interview, she also broke down while recalling the Paris robbery.

The third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” premieres on Netflix this Wednesday, Oct. 21.