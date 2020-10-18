Katey Sagal Insists She’s Not ‘Abdicating’ Her ‘Conners’ Role Despite Pickup Of Her Own Show

Last month, ABC announced it was picking up “Rebel”, a new series inspired by activist Erin Brockovich and starring Katey Sagal.

For fans of “The Conners”, this raised questions. Sagal, after all, plays Louise on the “Roseanne” spinoff, love interest for Dan Conner (John Goodman) after Roseanne Barr’s character was killed off.

However, it looks like fans can relax now that Sagal has made clear she intends to do both shows, as “Conners” showrunner Bruce Helford confirmed to TVLine.

“The first thing that Katey did [after ‘Rebel’ was picked up] was send us an email saying, ‘Do not hire a new girlfriend for Dan — I am not abdicating my role,’” Helford revealed.

However, this will lead Sagal to be extra busy as she films both series simultaneously.

“Rebel starts production in early November [so] it’s going to be tough for her because she’s going to be doing double production. So there will be some conflict,” Helford admitted. “But we’ll work on Saturdays [if we need to]. We intend for Louise to be around all season.”

Teasing the upcoming season, Helford revealed that the pandemic — which will be a big part of the show’s storyline — has led Louise to move in with the Conner clan.

“We couldn’t have Louise buzzing in and out whenever she wants, so she’s quarantining with the family,” Helford explained, hinting this may not go all that smoothly.

“She was a musician and always on the road. And she never got married and didn’t have kids,” Helford said. “She’s used to living alone.”

The new series of “The Conners” kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 21.