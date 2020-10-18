‘Avengers’ Cast To Assemble In Support Of Joe Biden

By Jamie Samhan.

©Marvel/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages
Avengers assemble!

The cast of the hit Marvel movies will come together to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana will take part in “Voters Assemble” along with Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and The Russo Brothers for a Q&A and trivia.

Fans are able to donate any denomination to the Joe Biden Victory Fund in order to take part.

Many of the stars have been vocal about the upcoming election, including Evans who started a bipartisan channel to better inform voters.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo has been feverishly re-tweeting pro-Democratic tweets and Cheadle and Saldana have been reminding people to vote.

The event takes place on Oct. 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET.

