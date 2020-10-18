‘Avengers’ Cast To Assemble In Support Of Joe Biden

Avengers assemble!

The cast of the hit Marvel movies will come together to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana will take part in “Voters Assemble” along with Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and The Russo Brothers for a Q&A and trivia.

Fans are able to donate any denomination to the Joe Biden Victory Fund in order to take part.

Many of the stars have been vocal about the upcoming election, including Evans who started a bipartisan channel to better inform voters.

Do you know where your polling place is? How about your absentee ballot drop-off location? Please #MakeAPlan to vote so you’re ready to go when the polls open in your state! Learn how here:

https://t.co/LqU1XICgg7 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Ruffalo has been feverishly re-tweeting pro-Democratic tweets and Cheadle and Saldana have been reminding people to vote.

America, let’s do our homework. Let’s face check, challenge our leaders and hold them accountable if we have to. Vote!!!!!! https://t.co/zeYKsd34Ip — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) September 30, 2020

votevotevotevotevotevotevotevote votevotevotevotevotevotevotevote votevotevotevotevotevotevotevote votevotevotevotevotevotevotevote https://t.co/zsGr7Kuoe5 — Don woke👏🏿y'all👏🏿a**👏🏿up Cheadle (@DonCheadle) October 26, 2019

The event takes place on Oct. 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET.