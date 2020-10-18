Bruce Willis Tricks Fans With Die Hard Car Battery Commercial

At first, it seemed like Bruce Willis was reprising his role as John McClane for a sixth “Die Hard” movie, but not all was as it appeared.

The Lonely Island, NFL reporter Erin Andrews and Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, all tweeted out a 15-second clip of the star as McClane walking up to a group of people as he whistles.

“As one story ends, a new one begins,” the text read, teasing that something was coming during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

RELATED: Bruce Willis Is Back In Action In New ‘Hard Kill’ Trailer

Many got their hopes up for a full announcement of another movie in the franchise but it turned out to be a commercial for DieHard car batteries, which can be viewed at the top of the page.

RELATED: Demi Moore Talks Recording An Erotic Podcast From Her Brown-Carpeted Bathroom Decorated By Bruce Willis

The commercial sees McClane on a dangerous mission to get a new battery for his car with a special appearance from McClane’s limousine driver, Argyle.