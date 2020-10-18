‘Halloweentown’ Star Kimberly J. Brown Pays Tribute To The Fan Favourite Movie

“Halloweentown” star Kimberly J. Brown has hardly changed since the release of the hit Halloween movie 22 years ago.

To celebrate the anniversary, Brown shared a TikTok video of her trying on her outfit from the film.

“Just wanted to see if it still fits,” she captioned the clip.

Brown also paid tribute to the film in a throwback photo from 1998 on Instagram.

“In 1998, this 13 yr old girl spent her summer playing the teenage witch granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds in the @disneychannel film #Halloweentown, having no idea what special magical life the film would have yearrrsss after it premiered,” Brown said.

She added that she is “profoundly honoured and humbled that people still want to watch” the movie every year with “their families”.

Brown starred in the first three “Halloweentown” films but was replaced by Sarah Paxton for the fourth movie. A move that many still question.

Despite that, the actress has kept the spirit going with an Etsy shop that sells a variety of “Halloweentown” inspired items.

All four “Halloweentown” movies are available on Disney+.