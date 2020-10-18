Amy Duggar King Hits Back After Being Told She ‘Should Have Been Pregnant Again Like Yesterday’

The Duggar family has been known for having lots of children but that doesn’t mean all members of the family want that.

Amy Duggar King was “flabbergasted” after a fan told her to have more children.

The niece of “19 Kids and Counting” star Jim Bob Duggar, who celebrated her son Daxton Ryan’s 1st birthday last week, said she had to “speak my mind” after she was told to “pick up the pace.”

“I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!?” she wrote on Instagram while sharing the message she was sent. “I’m flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!! I mean. Who in their right mind says ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids’ to a total stranger?!”

The original message read, “Aren’t you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20.”

They added, “I think your body is fine to have more. You have a fun life but don’t be selfish with your life. Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday.”

Duggar continued where she opened up about still healing from a c-section, having vertigo and just being “tired”, “Children are such a blessing, but I can’t imagine being pregnant again right now. I’d be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that’s ok to admit.”

”A women’s body is not a factory!! Yes our bodies can do miraculous things! But I hate that phrase ‘pop out’ umm. No. It’s WORK.”

Duggar also pointed out that while her relatives have large families, it isn’t for her. “Too much noise, chaos, it’s just not for me. But kudos to those mama’s who do! God gave you super human strength.”

She concluded by saying that comparing women “just has to stop.”