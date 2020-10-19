Zac Efron Celebrates His Birthday With Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

No better way to celebrate your birthday than in Australia with those you love.

Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Valladares were spotted heading into a party in Byron Bay, which reportedly also included Craig Hemsworth (Liam and Chris’ dad), “The Voice Australia” host Renée Bargh, tennis pro Pat Rafter and radio host Kyle Sandilands, according to The Daily Mail.

RELATED: Zac Efron Confirms Vanessa Valladares Romance As Couple Hold Hands On Lunch Date

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares. Photo: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

“Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac’s birthday with friends before the weekend,” a source told People. “Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay.”

“Happy Birthday big bro. Love you,” Efron’s brother Dylan tweeted.

RELATED: Zac Efron To Star In ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Remake

A black cake with gold foil and black and white foliage coming out the top and a gold “33” was spotted being carried inside the party.

Efron was first spotted with Valladares at a beachside restaurant last month. The two reportedly met in June while she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

Valladares has also worked as a model for a number of Australian brands.