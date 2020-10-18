Brian Wilson And Al Jardine Had ‘Absolutely Nothing To Do’ With The Beach Boys Paying At Trump Benefit

Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Mike Love might be founding members of the Beach Boys but they certainly don’t share the same feelings towards Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Love, who is the current lead singer, performed with the group at Trump’s fundraiser.

Wilson and Jardine wanted to make sure people knew they had “absolutely nothing to do” with the Newport Beach benefit.

“We didn’t even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times,” a spokesperson told Variety.

Tickets allegedly ranged from $2,800 to $150,000.

Since 2012, the remaining members of Beach Boys have been touring in their own camps. Wilson and Love have been at odds over a number of subjects including Love performing at a convention for Safari Club.

The controversial group advocates for “the right to hunt” which includes killing endangered animals for sport.

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which both Al [Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to,” Wilson wrote at the time.