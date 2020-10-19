Tiffany Haddish Welcomes Marlon Wayans While Filling In As Guest-Host On ‘Ellen’

Tiffany Haddish is taking over Ellen’s chair once again.

On Monday, the “Girls Trip” star is guest-hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and she’s bringing on old friend Marlon Wayans to help keep the comedy going.

Haddish and Wayans get going by remembering how they first met when she was only a teenage aspiring comedian, as well as reminiscing about a party they went to at Eddie Murphy’s house in 2005.

“And then you kept looking at me like I was crazy,” Haddish recalls.

“Cause I look at you know like you’re crazy,” Wayans jokes. “2005? I don’t remember yesterday, girl!”

He then adds, “I do decent in life, but Eddie Murphy’s house is so nice, I feel poor. I left his house feeling so unaccomplished. I wanted to rob him.”

Wayans also talks about working with comedy icon Bill Murray and Rashida Jones on the new film “On the Rocks”, directed by Sofia Coppola.

“Bill is a lot of fun. He’s like a 70-year-old kid,” the actor says. “You wanna spank him, but you don’t wanna pull his pants down and see his a**.”

He also describes Murray as a “unicorn,” explaining that like Dave Chappelle, when it comes to being friends with him, “He’s here one day, he’s gone the next.”

Also on the show, Haddish has Wayans help her out with a very unconventional beauty treatment using food items like wasabi that leaves her in tears from the burning.

“But do I look like a Kardashian?” she asks, before adding, “It’s making me drool.”