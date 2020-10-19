Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter Account Following Fan Backlash To Getting Back Together With Offset

Cardi B wants no social media drama.

On Saturday, the “WAP” rapper deleted her Twitter account following fan backlash over her decision to reconcile with her husband Offset.

Appearing on Instagram live, Cardi clapped back at fans for trying to “dictate” how she should live her life.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother f**king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” the 28-year-old said. “I’m so tired because of ya, I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f**king court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it.”

She also complained about fans trolling Offset on his social media accounts.

“Then you guys want to be f**king harassing this n***a,” she said. “Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n***a’s Twitter to harass him? That don’t make no f**king sense.”

Cardi also denied rumours that she was recently spotted smoking a cigarette because she was stressed out about her relationship.

“Offset is not the only f**king problem that I deal with,” she said, explaining that she also doesn’t have a manager at the moment. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.”

Finally, she told fans, “I love my fans and I’m thankful and I’m grateful for everything you do, but some of you really be acting like I sleep with ya.”‘