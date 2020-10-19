Kate Beckinsale Delights Fans With Impromptu ’80s Wedding Photoshoot

Kate Beckinsale provided a laugh for fans with an unusual photoshoot.

The 47-year old star shared images from the tennis court with friend Nina Kate in wedding attire to Instagram.

The picture features Beckinsale in a voluminous ’80s-style wedding gown relaxing on the court with Kate in a pink bridesmaid dress. Their dogs even join them for the shoot.

The star added a second snap of the two lounging against rocks with the caption:

Beckinsale regularly posts funny photoshoots. She donned a fake moustache and a wig for Pride Sunday this year to celebrate the occasion with a Freddie Mercury impression.