Kate Beckinsale Delights Fans With Impromptu ’80s Wedding Photoshoot

By Anita Tai.

Photo: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale provided a laugh for fans with an unusual photoshoot.

The 47-year old star shared images from the tennis court with friend Nina Kate in wedding attire to Instagram.

The picture features Beckinsale in a voluminous ’80s-style wedding gown relaxing on the court with Kate in a pink bridesmaid dress. Their dogs even join them for the shoot.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Celebrates 47th Birthday By Recreating Iconic ‘Dirty Dancing’ Move With Her Cat

View this post on Instagram

🤍💗

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

The star added a second snap of the two lounging against rocks with the caption:

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Complaints The Men She Dates Are Too Young

Beckinsale regularly posts funny photoshoots. She donned a fake moustache and a wig for Pride Sunday this year to celebrate the occasion with a Freddie Mercury impression.

Click to View Gallery

10 Times Kate Beckinsale Won Instagram

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP