Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther’ Crew Is ‘Trying To Find The Light’ After Chadwick Boseman’s Tragic Passing

Letitia Wright still needs some time before thinking about the future of “Black Panther”.

The 26-year-old actress is on the cover of the new PORTER magazine, and in it she opens up about the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman this summer.

Referring to the actor as “my brother,” Wright comments on the status of “Black Panther 2″, telling the magazine, “We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about.”

She adds, “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

Wright also talks about starring as British Black Panther Party leader Altheia Jones-LeCointe in director Steve McQueen’s “Mangrove”, as part of his upcoming five-film anthology “Small Axe”.

“I’m still trying to process it. It’s special,” she says. “I immediately got it, y’know? Hearing the lingo that you’re so used to hearing in your own household, how we dress, how we interact… That was beautiful to see.”

The actress adds, “I’m so used to seeing other people’s cultures. Now it’s their turn to be educated.”

Talking about meeting Jones-LeCointe in real life, Wright says, “We just cried and held each other’s hands – and I promised her that I’d leave a mark with who she was as a person as best as I can.”