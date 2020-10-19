Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Spin On Blake Shelton’s ‘I’m Sorry’

Kelly Clarkson is back with a new Kellyoke cover.

On Monday, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host opens her show with a cover of Blake Shelton’s hit “I’m Sorry”.

Clarkson makes sure to put her best country twang on the song with the help of her house band.

In recent weeks, Clarkson has performed covers of songs by La Roux, Shania Twain, and more.

Shelton himself also appears on Monday’s episode and gets teased by Clarkson for being a child pageant contestant as a kid.