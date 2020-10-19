Matthew McConaughey Says He Knew Wife Camila Alves Was ‘Something Special’ Right Away

It was love at first sight for Matthew McConaughey.

On Monday, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about his new memoir Greenlights and shared the story about meeting his wife Camila Alves.

“I knew right away that she was something special.” @McConaughey tells us the story about the first time he met his wife and we are swooning 😍 https://t.co/5jq7jG83Tg pic.twitter.com/3LPIX2jTVg — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2020

“I can’t say I knew she was the one,” he admitted. “I can say this: She was moving to my right-to-left across a room, and it did not look like she was walking. Meaning her head was not bobbing, it was more floating.”

He continued, “And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?”

McConaughey went on, “Every beautiful thing that went through my mind about who and what she was, she has turned out to be exactly that and then some. I knew right away that she was something special.”

The couple have been married since 2012 and have three children—Levi, Livingston, and Vida—together.