Gwen Stefani ‘Can’t Wait To Share’ New Music With Fans

Gwen Stefani teased fans with new music.

Speaking to “The Today Show”, the artist explained how working on new music has helped her cope with difficult times.

“I feel so excited. You know, music is my lifeline. It’s so therapeutic and to be able to be writing again–” Stefani explained. “Sometimes you push that button and nothing really good comes out, and other times you press it and it’s like, ‘Oh my God. It’s open. The channel has opened, it’s coming down through me. Thank you.’ And it’s the greatest feeling, so I can’t wait to share it. Something’s coming really soon.”

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Rocks ‘Shelton’ Necklace While Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of No Doubt’s ‘Tragic Kingdom’

Watch our full interview with @gwenstefani about her big return to the coach’s chair on @NBCTheVoice, life at home with @blakeshelton, and her new music. pic.twitter.com/plDFqKZwmG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 19, 2020

The star also reflected on No Doubt’s debut album Tragic Kingdom on its 25th anniversary.

“It was very emotional, it was an emotional couple of days. I didn’t know I would feel like that. I just can’t believe that people listened to that record so much. People have always come up to me, through the years, and told me it’s their favourite record and what it got them through,” she said.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani’s Birthday With Romantic Post

Stefani explained that the album was a moment of self-realization for herself.

“It was just such an innocent moment for me. I didn’t even know I could write songs, so it was me discovering me and being able to figure out what my purpose is and being able to contribute.”

.@gwenstefani talks about the 25th anniversary of No Doubt's debut album “Tragic Kingdom,” and shares a throwback photo featuring Carson Daly! pic.twitter.com/TpsAGR2BDq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 19, 2020

On the return of “The Voice”, Stefani said that it felt “unusually normal.”

“I think everyone felt even more grateful to be there because we felt special that we could actually work. I thought that it felt unusually normal,” she said. “I think it felt like the ‘reality’ part of it felt more real because there wasn’t a lot of people around. It felt like it was just us.”

Watch the full interview in the clip below.