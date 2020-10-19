Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Return To The North Pole For ‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’

Santa is back and, this time, Mrs. Claus is joining in on the adventure.

Kurt Russell will reprise his role as Santa Claus in Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles 2” with wife Goldie Hawn by his side as Mrs. Claus in the new family holiday adventure film. The real-life couple are reprising their roles from the 2018 movie “The Christmas Chronicles”, but this time round Hawn looks to be getting a lot more screen time.

Following the events of the first movie, which saw Santa in a race against the clock to save Christmas with siblings Kate and Teddy, the sequel sees Darby Camp return as a now-teenage Kate for a new Christmas adventure. Vacationing with her family, including her mom’s new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno) — Kate and Jack find themselves transported to the North Pole. But their magical visit is short-lived when a troublemaker (Julian Dennison) wreaks havoc on their peaceful winter wonderland, threatening Christmas forever.

Written and directed by Chris Columbus and filmed in British Columbia, “The Christmas Chronicles 2” will arrive on Netflix November 25.