Niall Horan Congratulates Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid On Becoming New Parents

Niall Horan is sending love to his former One Direction mate.
Last week, Horan appeared on “Capital Breakfast” and reacted to the news of Zayn Malik becoming a father with partner Gigi Hadid.
“It is mad to think,” Horan told host Roman Kemp. “I remember when we were all babies and now there’s three dads.”
Horan sent a message to Malik congratulating him: “It’s an amazing thing.”
Though former groupmates Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are also now parents, Horan has no immediate plans to follow in their footsteps.