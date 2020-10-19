‘No Time To Die’ Production Flooded Italian Street With 8,400 Gallons Of Coca-Cola For Motorcycle Stunt

Coca-Cola made one of the biggest stunts in “No Time to Die” possible.

In a new interview with Total Film, stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison talked about the big motorcycle stunt featured in the new James Bond film, and teased heavily in the movie’s trailers.

RELATED: Daniel Craig On ‘No Time To Die’ COVID Delay: ‘This Isn’t The Right Time’

As Morrison explained, to pull off the stunt, which involved Bond jumping a motorcycle over a wall and landing on a cobblestone street in Matera, Italy, he had the street sprayed with 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola to make the surface sticky.

“I spent nearly €60,000 spraying Coca-Cola around Matera,” Morrison said, according to NME. “I’ve been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish And Finneas Perform New James Bond Theme ‘No Time To Die’ On ‘Fallon’

He added that the soft drink also “makes things look very clean after it washes off”.

After being scheduled for release earlier this year, and then shifting to November, “No Time to Die” is now set for release in theatres in April 2021.