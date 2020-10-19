Billie Eilish’s Pink Shoes That Aren’t Actually Pink Have The Internet Freaking Out

Fans don’t know what to make of Billie Eilish’s shoes.

In a video on her Instagram Story, Eilish showed off a pair of Nike sneakers, joking that her dad was trying to claim they were coloured pink and white when they are actually not.

The only problem was that in the video she shared, the shoes did in fact look pink and white, confusing fans and summoning memories of similar optical illusions online.

In reality, the shoes are actually mint green and white.

every time i look at billie eilish’s story those shoes are a different colour😭 HOW TF ARE THEY MINT AND WHITE AND NOT PINK AND WHITE!? IM GOING CRAZY. HELP. pic.twitter.com/mYtmYIj8eS — Kumarjit De (@_kumarjitde) October 18, 2020

Ooohhhh @billieeilish everyone blind af with these shoes where did ya’ll get pink from!??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7BMoK8J3qQ — Jay (Josie) Dumlao🤙🏾 (@JosieJayD) October 18, 2020

As some fans learned, the white balance on the video image caused the green portions of the shoe to appear white, while the white parts appeared pink.

Some, though, were convinced that they were actually different shoes.

One follower helpfully demonstrated that with a bit of white balance tweaking on the footage Eilish shared, the shoes did actually appear mint and white.