Sunny Hostin Says ABC’s Reaction To Her New Memoir ‘I Am These Truths’ Has Been ‘Remarkable’

Sunny Hostin discusses her relationship with ABC in her new memoir I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds.

In her book, available now, the lawyer-journalist details several notable moments that helped shape her as a woman, including her legal career, growing up as the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Black father, and her time as a co-host on “The View”.

According to Hostin, when she joined “The View” in 2016, she was the only co-host in history who was not given a formal announcement but tells ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil the feedback from ABC has been “remarkable” since the release of I Am These Truths.

“I was really nervous when I wrote it,” she admits. “I knew it was a risk. There aren’t that many people, I think, that write books about their current employers and then still keep their jobs.”

Throughout the 288-page memoir, the Emmy Award winner shares how ABC News tried to have her remove passages from the book. Once the president of Walt Disney Studios read her memoir, Hostin says he reached out to her admitting “they need to do better.”

“It just goes to show you that maybe it is time for all of us to kind of stand up and speak out,” adds the journalist.

Hostin also discusses filming “The View” virtually, and while they miss sitting next to each other every day, their health is the No. 1 priority.

“It’s just the safest way to do it for our show, because Meghan (McCain) just had a baby, Joy is a fantastic woman of a certain age, you know, Whoopi (Goldberg) had a bout of pneumonia, double pneumonia last year, so this is the best way to do it so that we are all still a family and really safe.”

