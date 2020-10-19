K-Pop’s Seventeen Wants to Give Fans ‘Positive Energy’ With ‘Semicolon‘ Album

South Korean boy band Seventeen aspires to inspire their youngest fans to appreciate life’s slower moments with their comeback album titled ; [Semicolon].

“Using the punctuation ’Semicolon,’ we want this album to deliver a message of taking a moment for a brief breath to the young generation who run restlessly,” Jeonghan said during a private, virtual press conference, which included ET Canada.

Photo: PLEDIS Entertainment

“Semicolon is of course a symbol that you use when you pause a sentence and keep going so it’s sort of a message for young people who are working very hard, and sometimes struggling in this world, to have a break. We hope that it’ll be a healing consolation to them,” he added.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 4 million albums, Seventeen has rocketed to the forefront of the global music industry fuelled by a fiercely independent spirit, in-house creative ecosystem, and one irresistible work after another. The group’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units — the hip-hop team led by S.COUPS, vocal team led by Woozi, and performance team led by Hoshi. Living up to the title of “self-producing idols,” the self-contained and self-empowered act has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest K-pop groups ever due to world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

While ; [Semicolon] has already celebrated a successful pre-sale period, surpassing the group’s 7th mini-album Heng:garae’s pre-sale with over 1.1 million copies reserved, the members feel like helping their fans through tough times with their lyrics is evidence of an even larger success.

“We want to reach out with as much positive energy to as many people as we can,” the K-Pop squad said. “This is an album for young people and something that can become part of their memories. We hope that this album can give a lot of strength, healing and consolation to everyone around the world. I think that would be a more special and important achievement than any records going double million.”

“It’s not just about taking a break, but it’s also about looking around and celebrating the youth, as only the youth can. We wanted to give this message to have the courage to enjoy this break and this is also a part of the process of preparing for that journey. We need to take time to look around and really soundly enjoy the youth that we have right now, and we believe that itself will prepare you for this journey of life,” they added.

As Carats explore the six-track album, Hoshi hopes fans can “appreciate our great music and awesome performances,” while they continue to develop a more mature sound.

“A huge thanks to Carats who love and support us no matter what. We’re extremely thrilled to return with a great album once again, and will do our best to create unforgettable, happy memories for our fans,” Dino added.

Listen to ; [Semicolon] on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and YouTube now.