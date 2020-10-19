Garth Brooks Announces New Albums ‘Fun’ And ‘Triple Live Deluxe’

Garth Brooks has got a whole bunch of music on the way.

On Monday, the country music legend announced his 12th studio album Fun will be released on Nov. 20.

On top of the new LP, Brooks will also release a three-disc live concert album called Triple Live Deluxe, out on the same day.

The 14-track Fun, which was originally teased back in 2018, will feature the singles “All Day Long” and “Stronger Than You”, as well as his Blake Shelton duet “Dive Bar” and a cover of the song “Shallow” from “A Star is Born”.

The concert album was previously released in 2018 as Triple Live. The new, “deluxe” version features 30 tracks, including performances from Brooks’ stadium tour.