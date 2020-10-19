Beyonce Announces Adidas X Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Out In Late October

Beyonce is getting ready to drop her second Ivy Park collab with Adidas later this month.

Less than a year since the singer’s clothing line, Ivy Park, first teamed up with Adidas for “Drip 1,” Queen Bey, 39, announced a second instalment of the line will be out later this month.

In a simple post to Instagram, Beyonce shared a stunning image of a field of flowers with snowcapped mountains in the background, captioned: “This is my park.”

Unlike her last drop, fans have no idea what to expect for the collection.

Beyonce’s first Ivy Park collection sold out in minutes following its release in January, featuring a maroon and orange colour scheme.

The singer also served up a lot of buzz by delivering the collection to some famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian and more.

Witherspoon shared a look at her special delivery on Instagram, and even modelled some of the looks.

Look for the all-new Ivy Park collection when it drops Oct. 30.