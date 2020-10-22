Beyonce Teases Adidas X Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Ahead Of Release In Late October

Beyonce is getting ready to drop her second Ivy Park collab with Adidas later this month.

Less than a year since the singer’s clothing line, Ivy Park, first teamed up with Adidas for “Drip 1,” Queen Bey, 39, announced a second instalment of the line will be out later this month.

In a simple post to Instagram, Beyonce shared a stunning image of a field of flowers with snowcapped mountains in the background, captioned: “This is my park.”

Following the announcement, on Thursday Beyonce shared a sneak peek at the neon-inspired collection on Instagram.

Beyonce’s first Ivy Park collection sold out in minutes following its release in January, featuring a maroon and orange colour scheme.

The singer also served up a lot of buzz by delivering the collection to some famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian and more.

Witherspoon shared a look at her special delivery on Instagram, and even modelled some of the looks.

Look for the all-new Ivy Park collection when it drops Oct. 30.