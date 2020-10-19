Taraji P. Henson Reveals That She And Kelvin Hayden Have Called Off Their Engagement

Taraji P. Henson is no longer engaged.

The “Empire” star revealed the news Monday on “The Breakfast Club” morning show, that she and her former fiancé Kelvin Hayden have split.

“I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out. You know what I mean? I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship,” she said.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” said Henson. “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

The actress also added that she hasn’t given up on love yet, saying, “I’m dedicated to the Black man, y’all, I just turned 50.”

Henson and Hayden, a former NFL star, got engaged in 2018.