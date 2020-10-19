Drew Scott Performs Cover Of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’, Dedicated To Wife Linda Phan

Drew Scott is showing off his pipes.

Over the weekend, the “Property Brothers” star shared a video on his Instagram account in which he covers Ed Sheeran’s hit “Thinking Out Loud”.

RELATED: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Nails Cover Of Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’

Scott accompanies his singing in the video by strumming on an acoustic guitar.

He dedicated the performance to his wife Linda Phan, writing, “This one’s for you, Lindor.”

RELATED: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Covers Otis Redding’s ‘The Dock Of The Bay’

Over the last few months, Scott has shared a number of acoustic covers on his Instagram account, including one of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” and the classic “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.