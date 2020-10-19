Reese Witherspoon Announces ‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Reunion With Selma Blair, Luke Wilson

For the first time in 20 years, the cast of “Legally Blonde” is getting together for a virtual reunion.

On Monday, Reese Witherspoon announced the reunion on her Instagram.

“We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!” she captioned the video. The reunion will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 3:15 p.m. ET at the video above, as well as on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon To Resume Season Two Production Of ‘The Morning Show’ This Month

The virtual reunion will feature the stars of the 2001 film, including Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach.

The cast members will open up about their experiences making the film, their favourite scenes and they’ll share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories.

The reunion comes just as Witherspoon is gearing up for “Legally Blonde 3”, with a script written by Mindy Kaling.