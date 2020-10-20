Reese Witherspoon & ‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Together Again For Virtual Reunion

For the first time in 20 years, the cast of “Legally Blonde” got back together for a virtual reunion, which took place on Tuesday and can be seen in the video above.

On Monday, Reese Witherspoon announced the reunion on her Instagram. “We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!” she captioned the video, which was streamed on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel.

The virtual reunion featured the stars of the 2001 film, including Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach.

The cast members opened up about their experiences making the film, their favourite scenes and behind-the-scenes stories.

The reunion comes just as Witherspoon is gearing up for “Legally Blonde 3”, with a script written by Mindy Kaling.

Chloe Fineman served as moderator, selected after her “SNL” impersonation of Witherspoon caught the star’s attention.

During the reunion, Witherspoon revealed that of all the films she’s done, “Legally Blonde” remains the one she’s still asked about the most.

She also became emotional by recalling that filming the beloved comedy was her college experience, as she dropped out in order to pursue her acting career.

Meanwhile, the reunion also featured a surprise special guest: Matthew Davis, who played Warner Huntington III.

Earlier, Wilson appeared on “The Talk”, where he opened up about the virtual reunion and looked back at the original.

“I will never forget seeing Reese walk out… seeing her walk out in this pink outfit, with her wig on and glasses, like wow, she’s really playing a real character here. It was almost like a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit. It kept reminding me of Dustin Hoffman in ‘Tootsie’. It was just kind of like over-the-top, really just a funny character, with a funny voice, and a funny way of talking.” Wilson said.

“She was great in that movie and I think that’s why adults responded to it, but also like so many kids back then really loved her character. And I will never have a movie like that where people, a lot of women that were girls when it came out, are now showing it to their kids — so it’s really fun to see a movie come full circle like that.”

